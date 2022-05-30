China's silver screens lose their lustre as pandemic grinds on

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - "After two bruising years, almost every movie theatre in China is out of money," says Liu Jianxin, a general manager at a Beijing movie theatre management firm. Liu says many cinemas shuttered due to the most recent Covid-19 outbreaks could struggle to reopen.

From late March to late April, more than half of the country's 12,000 movie theatres were closed due to pandemic control rules, figures from Alibaba-backed ticketing platform Dengta showed. That same data shows that in the past five weeks, even as more than 3,000 have reopened, box office revenue hasn't bounced back.

China is on track to release half as many films this year as it did in 2021. As audiences weigh the consequences of exposure to the virus, they're giving theatres a wide berth. Over the Labour Day holiday starting April 30 - when the box office usually goes gangbusters - ticket sales came to just 295 million yuan (S$60.6 million), the second-worst taking for the festival since 2013. Similarly, over the three-day Qingming Festival in April, box office takings were their second-lowest in a decade, with only 2020 recording lower figures.

Industry insiders once expected China's movie industry to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in 2022. But now, multiple sources told Caixin that this year's annual box office might end up being more like the 20 billion yuan taken in 2020 - representing less than one-third of the 2019 figure. That means many cinemas, especially smaller players, won't be able to turn around the losing streak that began in 2020.

Besides Covid-19 restrictions, movie theatres are also struggling with a dearth of new films, tightened rules on screening foreign imports and ineffective government subsidies. "This will be a harder year for movie theatres than 2020," said one theatre business insider.

Struggling cinema

As a part of a central government blueprint for China to become a cinematic powerhouse, the country is on its way to setting up more than 100,000 screens by the end of 2025. That's the most in the world, and would be a huge increase from around 74,000 today.

But now that rapid expansion is making many companies vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic, costing money for rent and maintenance while underfilled or empty. "I own three movie theatres, and over the past three years, I've lost 6 million yuan," Hu Chao, the chairman of Henan Xinyang Erdong Cinema, told Caixin. Even in 2021, when China's annual box office was 47.3 billion yuan - by far the largest of any market - his company still lost over 600,000 yuan.

According to information provider endata.com, over three-fifths of China's cinemas made more than 3 million yuan in box office sales annually in 2019. In 2021, that had fallen to about two-fifths.

Things got even harder in the first quarter of 2022. Guangzhou Jinyi Media posted a 42 million yuan net loss, reversing tens of millions in net profit a year earlier. In its earnings report, the company said about half of its cinemas were shuttered for some part of the period. Omnijoi Media saw its net loss widen to nearly 38 million yuan in the quarter. In the same period last year, it lost 4 million yuan.

Cinemas' rents usually increase by about 10 per cent every three years, so they're under even more financial pressure than at the start of the pandemic, said a source at a Shanghai cinema management company. The only exception would be chains backed by real estate firms, who normally just kick in a percentage of their profits as rent, they said.

While firms with cash on hand might take the opportunity for some bargain acquisitions, there won't be a huge shopping spree as even the best-performing companies aren't flush, the source added. Liu agreed, saying that some cinema companies' valuations have fallen below what it cost to build their cinemas. "More cinemas are closed down than being transferred to other companies," he said.

Fewer film releases

Yu Dong, chairman and CEO of state-owned film giant Bona Film Group, warned several times in 2020 that Covid-19 would disrupt movie production, leading to an absence of new releases. This problem has only grown more intense in recent months, as production in two of the country's biggest film production hubs - Beijing and Shanghai - has been affected by the two metropolises' Covid-19 outbreaks.

Mathilda Shen Yue, the CEO of Shanghai-based movie studio CYFilms, told Caixin that investment has plunged "sharply" since 2020. A movie producer at a listed studio said many investors are now only willing to invest in so-called "main melody" productions, which are encouraged by government policy. "Main melody" film is an informal name for films with patriotic or pro-Communist Party themes.