China's Sichuan hit by two quakes, no casualty reported so far

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China was hit by two earthquakes on Friday (June 10) that measured above 5.0-magnitude in the southwest Sichuan province, said the provincial emergency response department.

No casualties have been reported as of 6am on Friday.

A 5.8-magnitude quake first struck the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture at 12.03am on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The epicentre was at a depth of 10km.

This was quickly followed by another 6.0-magnitude quake at 1.28am with the epicentre, measuring a depth of 13km.

A level-IV national emergency response has been activated, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Friday.

A work team has been dispatched to guide and assist the local emergency rescue efforts, the ministry said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe response.

More On This Topic
Earthquake in southwest China's Yunnan injures 15 people
Four killed, 14 injured as two quakes hit China's Sichuan province

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top