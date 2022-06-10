China's Sichuan hit by two quakes, no casualty reported so far

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China was hit by two earthquakes on Friday (June 10) that measured above 5.0-magnitude in the southwest Sichuan province, said the provincial emergency response department.

No casualties have been reported as of 6am on Friday.

A 5.8-magnitude quake first struck the Maerkang City of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture at 12.03am on Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. The epicentre was at a depth of 10km.

This was quickly followed by another 6.0-magnitude quake at 1.28am with the epicentre, measuring a depth of 13km.

A level-IV national emergency response has been activated, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Friday.

A work team has been dispatched to guide and assist the local emergency rescue efforts, the ministry said.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I representing the most severe response.