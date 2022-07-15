China's Q2 GDP growth lowest since pandemic

BEIJING - China on Friday (July 15) reported its weakest quarterly growth since the early days of the pandemic, as Covid-19 lockdowns smothered businesses in key cities Beijing and Shanghai in the three months to June.

The world's second-largest economy expanded by 0.4 per cent in the second-quarter, compared with a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

It was the slowest growth since China's economy contracted 6.8 per cent in the first three months of 2020, early on in the pandemic.

Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected growth between April and June to come in at 1.2 per cent, while a Reuters survey forecast that expansion in the same period to be at 1 per cent.

The lacklustre performance in the latest quarter also pulled down overall expansion in the first six months this year to 2.5 per cent, the data showed. China's growth between January and March was 4.8 per cent.

As a result, the government's growth goal of hitting "around 5.5 per cent" this year is even further out of reach, with economists expecting annual growth to come in at about 4 per cent.

"Given the large gap between target and reality, (policymakers) most likely... have to settle for 'around 5.5 per cent' only for the second-half of this year," said Dr Larry Hu, head of China economics at financial firm Macquarie Group.

Mr Fu Linghui, NBS spokesman and director-general at the bureau's Department of Comprehensive Statistics, told reporters that "the foundation for a sustainable and steady recovery of the economy is yet to be consolidated".

Reasons include the rising risk of stagflation, the lingering impact of Covid-19 and disrupted supply chains, he added.

Dr Hu said: "(The latest) data suggest that the economy is on the mend, but it remains very weak. The loss from lockdowns is huge, while the property sector is under deep trouble."

Retail sales increased by 3.1 per cent in June, from a year ago, up from a 6.7 per cent contraction in May, the latest data showed.

The surveyed urban jobless rate dipped slightly to 5.5 per cent in June, from the 5.9 per cent in May.

Fixed-asset investments - which Beijing has relied heavily on this year to boost growth - increased 6.1 per cent between January and June.

"The economy likely bottomed out in the second quarter (but) economic growth is still much lower than its potential, as the fear of Covid-19 outbreaks continues to hurt consumer and corporate sentiment," said Mr Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong.