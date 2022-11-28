China's protests over Covid-19 lockdowns spread to campuses and communities abroad

HONG KONG - Protests against China’s strict zero-Covid-19 policy and restrictions on freedoms have spread to at least a dozen cities around the world in a show of solidarity with rare displays of defiance in China over the weekend.

Small-scale vigils and protests have been held in cities in Europe, Asia and North America, including London, Paris, Tokyo and Sydney, according to a Reuters tally, organised by expatriate dissidents and students.

Dozens of people attended most of the protests with a few drawing more than 100, the tally showed.

The gatherings are a rare instance of Chinese at home and abroad uniting in anger.

The protests on the mainland were triggered by a deadly fire in China’s Xinjiang region last week that killed 10 people who became trapped in their apartments.

The disaster was blamed in part on lockdown measures. City officials denied that.

Since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, authorities have clamped down on dissent, tightening controls on civil society, the media and the Internet.

But the strict policy aimed at stamping out Covid-19 with lockdowns and quarantine has become a lightning rod for frustrations.

The policy has kept China’s death much lower than many other countries.

But it has come at a cost of long spells of confinement at home for many millions and damage to the world’s second-biggest economy.

Nevertheless, Chinese officials say it must be maintained to save lives, especially among the elderly given their low vaccination rates.

Some overseas protesters said it was their turn to take on some of the burden their friends and family had been enduring.

“It’s what I should do. When I saw so many Chinese citizens and students take to the streets, my feeling is they have shouldered so much more than we have,” said graduate student Chiang Seeta, one of the organisers of a demonstration in Paris on Sunday that drew about 200 people.

“We’re now showing support for them from abroad,” said Chiang.