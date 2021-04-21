China's Xi Jinping to attend climate change summit at Biden's invitation

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's President Xi Jinping will attend the US-led climate change summit on April 22 at the invitation of President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday (April 21).

Mr Xi will attend the summit via video and will deliver a speech, Hua Chunying, spokeswoman at the foreign ministry, said in a statement.

Mr Biden has invited dozens of world leaders to join the summit, with the United States expected to soon deliver a new pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions after rejoining the 2015 Paris pact abandoned by the Trump administration.

Beijing and Washington have persistently clashed over a range of issues from alleged human rights abuses to China’s economic clout over other nations.

In Alaska last month, US and Chinese officials held the first high-level in-person talks that bristled with rancor and yielded no diplomatic breakthroughs.

But the two countries, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, have rediscovered a common interest in battling climate change.

Last week, US climate envoy John Kerry travelled to Shanghai to meet with his Chinese counterpart in the first high-level visit to China by a Biden administration official. Both agreed on concrete actions “in the 2020s” to reduce emissions.

The talks also marked a resumption of climate dialogue halted during the Donald Trump administration, who withdrew from the Paris agreement.