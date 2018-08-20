Malaysia, China to boost ties as both leaders push for greater trade

BEIJING - Malaysia and China will push and promote bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade and commerce, leaders from both countries said on Monday (Aug 20).

Speaking at a joint press conference after meeting Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said his country would stand to gain a lot from working with China, particularly from its expertise in high-tech areas such as e-commerce.

"We feel that China has a lot to teach us... we believe in cooperation between countries and certainly we believe in cooperation with China," said Tun Dr Mahathir.

But even as he called for ties to be strengthened, he also asked China to be sympathetic to Malaysia's fiscal problems.

"We hope also to get China to understand the problems being faced by Malaysia today. I believe that China will look sympathetically towards a problem that we have to resolve, and perhaps help us in resolving some of our internal fiscal problems," said Dr Mahathir.

The Malaysian government is sitting on more than RM1 trillion (S$340 billion) in debt that Dr Mahathir's government has blamed on the previous Najib Razak administration.

The Malaysian premier is on a five-day visit to China to discuss trade and investment.

He had said previously that he intends to discuss with Chinese leaders, the review of two major Chinese infrastructure projects in his country - the US$20 billion (S$27.4 billion) East Coast Rail Link and two gas pipelines worth US$2.3 billion - which costs and viability he had questioned previously.

On Monday, both countries also inked five deals in the areas of agriculture, agri-commodities and finance, including on the export of frozen durians.

Mr Li also said that China would scale up two-way trade, which amounted to US$67.7 billion last year, even as he reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to friendly bilateral relations.

He added that China was ready to increase imports of Malaysian palm oil and specialty agriculture products.

"We are ready to continue to push for mutual benefits in growing this relationship, we believe that we need to raise our good neighbourly relationship to a higher level," said Mr Li.

Earlier, Mr Li had received Dr Mahathir at a welcome ceremony in the Great Hall of the People. A Chinese military band played Negaraku and March of the Volunteers, the national anthems of Malaysia and China, before both leaders inspected a military guard of honour.

Later in the day, Dr Mahathir is expected to meet President Xi Jinping, who will also host him to dinner at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse.

Dr Mahathir leaves Beijing for Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Aug 21).