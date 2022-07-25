China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
53 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China's population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official.

Birth data released late on Sunday (July 24) showed that the number of new births in 2021 was the lowest in decades in several provinces.

The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China's southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it said.

China is battling to reverse a rapid shrinkage in natural population growth as many young people opt not to have children due to factors including the high cost and work pressure.

China's population is expected to start to shrink in 2021-2025, the Global Times said, citing head of population and family affairs Yang Wenzhuang of the National Health Commission.

A change in China's laws last year to allow women to have three children has not helped, with some women saying the change comes too late and they have insufficient job security and gender equality.

More On This Topic
World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN
China's race to provide for its ageing population

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top