China's population drops for 2nd year in 2023, raises long-term growth concerns

BEIJING - China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, official data showed on Jan 17.

A plunging birth rate and a wave of Covid-19 deaths when strict lockdowns ended has accelerated a downturn that will have profound long-term effects on the economy's growth potential.

The National Bureau of Statistics said the total number of people in China dropped by 2.75 million to 1.409 billion in 2023.

That was well above the population decline of 850,000 in 2022, which had been the first since 1961 during the Great Famine of the Mao Zedong era.

China experienced a dramatic nationwide Covid-19 surge in early 2023 after three years of tight screening and quarantine measures kept the virus largely contained.

In December 2022, the authorities lifted those curbs.

Total deaths in 2023 rose 6.6 per cent to 11.1 million, with the death rate reaching the highest level since 1974 during the Cultural Revolution.

The country's birth rate has been plummeting for decades as a result of the one-child policy implemented from 1980 to 2015 and its rapid urbanisation during that period.

As with earlier economic booms in Japan and South Korea, large populations moved from China's rural farms into cities, where having children is more expensive.

Japan's rate was 6.3 births per 1,000 people in 2022, while South Korea's was 4.9.

Further denting appetite for baby-making in 2023, youth unemployment hit record highs, wages for many white-collar workers fell, and a crisis in the property sector, where more than two-thirds of household wealth is stored, intensified.

The fresh data adds to concerns that the world's No.2 economy's growth prospects are diminishing due to fewer workers and consumers.

The rising costs of elderly care and retirement benefits also put more strain on indebted local governments.