China's plenum in November to mark the end of Deng-era?

Global Affairs Correspondent
Some political pundits argue that the Xi era began when he assumed the reins of power at the 18th congress in 2012.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - For some Chinese historians, the Mao Zedong era ended with his death on Sept 9, 1976 and the arrest of his widow Jiang Qing and other members of her Gang of Four a month later. The four were eventually jailed for counter-revolutionary crimes.

But there was one holdover who still reigned supreme for the most part of the next five years. Hua Guofeng, Mao's handpicked heir, was not kicked upstairs until the sixth plenary session of the 11th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in late June 1981.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Topics: 