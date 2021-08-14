China's PLA launches new clothing line to mark first domestically built aircraft carrier

HONG KONG - In celebration of its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, Shandong, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy has launched a clothing line for the carrier to boost the military's popularity with the youth.

The clothing line, featuring a collection of T-shirts, jackets, a cold-weather parka, coveralls and board and basketball shorts, was unveiled in a street-style photo shoot, which saw models posing in front of the 70,000-tonne ship, CNN reported.

One T-shirt is imprinted with the image of a robot panda, complete with jets in its paws.

According to China's state-run newspaper Global Times, merchandise manufacturer Glory Made designed the clothing line and has previously created other naval creative products featuring the Shandong aircraft carrier, including caps, sunglasses, computer mice and keyboards.

It added that the products were designed with a more youthful feel to attract the public's interest in naval culture.

A PLA Navy website describes wearing the apparel as a patriotic statement, the CNN report said.

"Passion is the love of the aircraft carrier cause," the website says. "It's the love of the battle position."

For those serving on the Shandong, the clothing lets them show their pride by telling the world, "I am from the Shandong ship of the Chinese Navy," reads a post on the website.

Named after a province in China's east coast, the Shandong was built in 2017 in Dalian and was formally commissioned in December 2019.

Since then, it has successfully completed tasks such as carrier-based aircraft take-off and the landing and use of its weapons, the Chinese navy said, and has conducted three training voyages throughout 2020.

China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was bought from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in China.