China's party congress to pick leadership set for Oct 16

The ruling Communist Party of China will hold its twice-a-decade congress from Oct 16, state media announced yesterday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term during the meeting.

The decision on the dates of the congress was made after a Politburo meeting in Beijing yesterday, said the official Xinhua news agency.

"The meeting emphasised that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle," the statement said.

It added that to meet the "new expectations of the people", the congress will formulate a programme of major action and policies, "strengthen historical confidence, strengthen historical initiative, maintain integrity, innovate, and move forward bravely" while continuing to stick to the party's core values.

The congress will see more than 2,000 party members gather at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to pick their leaders for the next five years. Most of the meetings are likely to take place behind closed doors, with decisions made months in advance.

After removing presidential term limits in 2018, Mr Xi is likely to seek a third term in office during this congress. It is also an opportunity for him to reshuffle leadership posts, adding fresh blood to the Politburo Standing Committee which comprises the top seven most important positions in the country.

National People's Congress chairman Li Zhanshu and Vice-Premier Han Zheng are expected to retire under succession norms, having reached the upper age limit.

Premier Li Keqiang, while young enough to remain in the No. 2 position in the elite circle, said earlier this year that he would leave his post after the term ends.

Widely expected to be promoted is Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang, one of Mr Xi's most trusted proteges. The fate of the 62-year-old had briefly hung in the balance after the financial hub saw a surge in Covid-19 cases, leading to a bruising two-month lockdown that has severely dented the economy and people's morale.

The party chiefs of Shanghai have traditionally fared much better than their peers in Beijing in the race to the top. Since the Communist Party of China took power in 1949, eight of Shanghai's 17 party secretaries have been promoted to the standing committee.