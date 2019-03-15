China's parliament approves new foreign investment law to facilitate US trade talks

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China's parliament voted on Friday (March 15) to approve a new foreign investment law that was fast-tracked in what observers see as a bid to facilitate trade talks with the United States.

The law will replace existing regulations for joint ventures and wholly foreign-owned enterprises and is designed to ease foreign concerns about China's investment environment, especially as China and the United States work to try to end a trade war.

The law will come into effect on Jan 1, 2020, the state news agency said.

The legislation aims to address long-running grievances from foreign businesses, but the US and European chambers of commerce have voiced concerns that they were not given enough time to give their input.

Friday's vote comes barely three months after a first draft was debated - an unusually quick turnaround for the National People's Congress, which meets once a year in March.

The move comes as US and Chinese negotiators have held talks aimed at resolving a months-long trade war that has pounded businesses with tariffs on US$360 billion in two-way trade.

The law will eliminate the requirement for foreign enterprises to transfer proprietary technology to Chinese joint-venture partners and protect against "illegal government interference" - major sticking points in the trade negotiations.

It also promises to abolish the "case-by-case approvals" process for foreign investments, officials say.

The changes will ensure that foreign investors will enjoy the same privileges as Chinese companies in most sectors, except those placed on a "negative list".

Beijing uses negative lists to identify areas that are either off-limits to non-state businesses or that require them to go through an application and approval process.