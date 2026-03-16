China’s Oppo reveals world’s first crease-free foldable phone

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Half a year before Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, a Chinese rival has solved the biggest compromise with such devices to date: the crease.

Oppo’s new hinge technology effectively makes the fold in the display imperceptible to the eye, flattening out the dip in the surface that would usually be apparent.

This marks a long-in-development breakthrough, something that companies have promised to do several times over the seven years foldable phones have been around. Oppo’s flagship foldable model with this technology, the Find N6, launches on March 17 .

Foldables may emerge as a rare bright spot in a smartphone market expected to decline by 13 per cent in 2026 due to component shortages.

While they remain niche due to pricing, durability and camera concerns, Apple’s reported foldable is expected to stimulate global growth and market awareness in 2026. Phone makers are likely to focus their energies on encouraging consumers towards premium handsets – like foldables – to make up the revenue shortfall from selling fewer units, according to analysts at IDC.

Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies pioneered the segment in 2019, and both have moved on to creating larger and pricier trifold devices.

Oppo’s advance signals a further refinement that brings foldables closer in line with mature smartphone designs – and shows the feasibility of engineering a flexible screen that is truly flat when open.

The new device, whose full specifications and dimensions will be detailed at this week’s event, is no thicker than a regular bar handset.

Considering Oppo’s track record of moving closely in sync with local rivals like Vivo and Xiaomi, Apple can expect fierce competition for its foldable iPhone upon its debut in China. Shenzhen-based Honor Device added to the ranks of ultra-thin foldable devices with the debut of its Honor Magic V6 at MWC Barcelona at the start of March.

Oppo’s solution to smoothing out the screen involved taking 3D scans of each individual hinge, applying droplets of polymer upon the uneven segments and solidifying them in place with UV light.

The company says that resulted in a 75 per cent reduction in height variance underneath the display, lending it the appearance – and feeling, while in use – of having no crease at all.

The Android-powered Find N6 will highlight Oppo’s partnership with Alphabet’s Google Cloud, the Chinese company said ahead of its launch.

It will debut alongside an Oppo AI Pen accessory that will leverage Gemini Pro to allow users to convert handwritten notes into organised tables. Beyond that AI Chart feature, an AI Image tool built on Nano Banana will convert doodles into more refined work or apply particular art styles. BLOOMBERG