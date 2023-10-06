China’s North Korean eateries refuse South Korean diners

BEIJING – South Koreans hoping to taste authentic North Korean cuisine abroad may be out of luck, with Pyongyang-run restaurants across northern China saying they will refuse to serve their capitalist compatriots.

Dotted throughout China and South-east Asia, North Korean-run restaurants dish up culinary staples like cold noodles and kimchi pancakes to customers typically more interested in the novelty factor than the cuisine.

Staffed by waitresses handpicked from the country’s elite for loyalty and who often perform musical numbers for customers, these restaurants are a major source of funds for Pyongyang.

And for South Koreans, they have long offered a quirky opportunity to break bread with their long-time foe while abroad and enjoy some sentimental song and dance on the side.

But half a dozen branches in China, from restaurants in capital Beijing to cities in the borderland, told AFP they would not serve South Koreans.

“This rule came into effect this year,” said a Chinese staff member at Ryugyong restaurant in Dandong – a stone’s throw from the diplomatically isolated nation.

“We have to comply,” said the staff member, who did not give their name.

“There is a regulation from the North Korean Embassy: none of the North Korean restaurants in Dandong are permitted to serve South Koreans.”

‘Very hostile’

The rules meanwhile appear to be applied inconsistently: eateries surveyed by AFP in Shanghai, Changchun and Hanoi in neighbouring Vietnam said they had no issue with South Koreans dining there.

But others were downright hostile at the mention of South Korean guests.

“We hate them!” said one North Korean worker in Shenyang – a hub in north-east China where North and South Koreans frequently rub shoulders.

“If you bring a South Korean friend, we will not accept them… and won’t serve them.”