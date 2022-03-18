China's new daily local Covid-19 cases rebound

China reported 2,388 new local Covid-19 cases on March 17, almost double the count a day earlier. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 2,388 new local Covid-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data showed on Friday (March 18), almost double the count a day earlier, as the country battles its biggest outbreak since the one detected in Wuhan in 2020.

The number of domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,742 on Thursday, up from 1,206 a day earlier.

Though numbers are small by international standards, regions across the country have been pulling out the stops to try to contain the outbreak.

Amid an ongoing citywide testing initiative, the major commercial hub of Shanghai reported 57 new local symptomatic infections on March 17, with another 203 domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, up from eight and 150 respectively a day earlier.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled late on Thursday that the country would not ditch its "dynamic-clearance" policy to contain the outbreak.

He told a Politburo standing committee meeting that "victory comes from perseverance", state media reported, but he urged China to draw up more effective measures and minimise the economic impact.

As of March 17, mainland China had reported 126,234 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

More On This Topic
New guidelines suggest China laying groundwork for next stage of Covid-19
China's factories opt for isolation bubbles to beat Covid-19 curbs and keep running
Related Stories
Hong Kong to close beaches as Covid-19 outbreak persists, local media say
Hazmat suits and panic buying: Covid-19 pandemic images return to China
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
What is known about Covid-19's Omicron BA.2 sub-variant
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top