China's new Covid-19 rules show easing of control, but does it translate at local level?

BEIJING - China last week announced a relaxation of Covid-19 measures, including reducing quarantine time, easing risk classification criteria, as well as streamlining travel codes to allow for ease of movement in time for the annual summer holidays.

While the government insists that this is in response to more data about the Omicron variant, it is partially aimed at reviving a sluggish consumer economy hit hard by harsh Covid-19-related lockdowns in major cities Shanghai and Beijing in the past three months.