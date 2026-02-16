China’s Chinese New Year travel rush is world’s biggest annual migration

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Chinese New Year travel rush is often seen as a barometer for the country’s economic health and a pressure test of its vast transport system.

BEIJING – Hundreds of millions of people criss-cross China during the Chinese New Year holidays each year to reunite with families in their home towns or for sight-seeing during an extended festive period, making it the world’s largest annual human migration.

The Chinese New Year travel rush, or “chunyun” in Chinese, is often seen as a barometer for the country’s economic health and a pressure test of its vast transport system.

How long is it?

The Chinese New Year travel rush in 2026 kicked off on Feb 2 and will run for 40 days.

The official Spring Festival public holidays, as the new year celebrations are known, will run from Feb 15 to 23.

How many trips are expected?

Officials expect a record 9.5 billion domestic trips during the 40-day period, up from about 9.02 billion in 2025 .

Such annual official tallies have jumped since the Transport Ministry revamped the category ahead of the Chinese New Year in 2023 to include road trips on major national expressways.

How are people travelling?

By Feb 10, China’s railways had carried 1.01 billion passengers since the rush began on Feb 2.

Flights in the first week reached 16.32 million by Feb 8, of a total 95 million expected during the entire 40-day period.

What are the most popular destinations?

China’s top travel agencies say international travel is on the rise in 2026 , with the holiday extended by a day to a total of nine days.

Domestic demand has divided between destinations with a tropical vibe, such as the southern island province of Hainan, and the north-eastern snow sports centre of Changbai Mountain.

Internationally, summery destinations, such as Thailand and Australia, are on the rise, with Russia becoming a new entrant in the ranks after it freed Chinese tourists to travel without visas in December 2025.

Demand for perennial favourite Japan has dwindled sharply in 2026 amid strained ties .

What is different in 2026?

The rush gains momentum as China extended the official Spring Festival break by a day.

It also widened its visa-free entry policy to more than 45 countries, making visitors from many European nations, along with those from Australia, New Zealand and more, eligible for stays of up to 30 days. REUTERS