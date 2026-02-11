Straitstimes.com header logo

China’s Li Qiang inspects rare earth facilities, hints at leverage in US rivalry

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Access to rare earths has become one of Beijing’s most potent bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington.

Access to rare earths has become one of Beijing’s most potent bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BEIJING – China’s second-ranking official, Premier Li Qiang, inspected rare earth facilities in the southern province of Jiangxi on Feb 10, state news agency Xinhua reported, using the visit to hint at intensifying competition with the US over strategic minerals.

Such pre-holiday inspections are traditionally moments for China’s top leadership to telegraph policy direction before Lunar New Year festivities begin.

The report on Feb 11 subtly pointed to how access to components essential to everything from autos to smartphones has become one of Beijing’s most potent bargaining chips in negotiations with Washington.

Rare earths are also key to the manufacture of weapons.

“The important value of rare earths in developing advanced manufacturing and promoting green and low-carbon transformation is becoming increasingly prominent,” Mr Li was quoted as saying, a veiled reference to the turmoil manufacturers were plunged into in 2025 when China abruptly tightened rare earth export controls after Washington further restricted Chinese investment in the US.

“It is necessary to promote the deep integration of industry, academia, research and application, (and) expand the application of rare earth technology,” Mr Li added.

Analysts say the US and China face a contest to guarantee long-term access to the critical minerals, one that could see Beijing gain a new foothold in global corporate decision-making should it follow through and introduce legislation requiring companies using even trace amounts of Chinese rare earths to report their intentions to its commerce ministry.

Mr Li did not directly mention the US in his recorded remarks. He visited a research institute under the Chinese Academy of Sciences think tank, the report added, along with several unnamed enterprises in the rare earth production line.

US Vice-President J.D. Vance last week unveiled plans to marshal allies into a preferential trade bloc for critical minerals, proposing coordinated price floors as Washington escalates efforts. REUTERS

More on this topic
Positive outlook aside, Xi-Trump call points to Taiwan, critical minerals as thorny issues
US, EU and Japan unveil critical minerals partnership
See more on

China

United States

Manufacturing

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.