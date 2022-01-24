China's lagging expansion of medical infrastructure

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China has been pouring billions of dollars into public health infrastructure since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, expanding hospitals and infectious disease treatment facilities to upgrade the country's arsenal for fighting the virus.

The collapse of the hospital system in Wuhan during the early days of the pandemic elevated authorities' concerns over the capacity of the health-care system for responding to major infectious diseases.

In response, the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine jointly published a plan in May 2020 to increase the capacity of hospitals across the country, improve the urban infectious disease treatment network and build major Covid-19 treatment centers.

Major cities were to build infectious disease hospitals or independent infectious disease departments in general hospitals under the plan. Construction was to be funded by central government investments, local fiscal revenue and local government special-purpose bonds.

In 2020, the Chinese central government set aside 45.66 billion yuan (S$9.68 billion) for investment in the public health system.

But as the pandemic enters its third year with the omicron variant causing a global surge of infections, China still faces enormous challenges of uneven distribution of medical resources across its vast territory.

Construction of intensive care units (ICUs) is lagging behind; infectious disease hospitals are barely meeting standards in smaller cities; and there aren't enough doctors, nurses and other caregiving staff to go around, medical experts say.

While the investment frenzy may ultimately expand health-care infrastructure inrural areas and elsewhere, a key question is how to maintain the facilities' effective operations when the virus retreats.

Long-term planning will be important, said Wang Guangfa, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Peking University First Hospital. Besides investments, there should be supporting plans for personnel, distribution and pricing systems, Wang said.

"It's not just about investing money," he said. "Hospitals have been lagging in infrastructure and talent reserves over the years. "

After the Sars outbreak in 2003, many Chinese cities built or expanded infectious disease hospitals. General hospitals also set up infectious disease departments. But that was far from sufficient.

Cai Weiping, a leading expert of the Infectious Disease Center of the Eighth People's Hospital of Guangzhou, estimated in March 2020 that among the nine biggest Chinese cities, only Shenzhen and Hangzhou could meet the standard of one infectious disease hospital per 10,000 people.

More beds in hospitals

In late January 2020, more than 10,000 workers built a new campus for the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen for emergency use in 20 days to accept Covid-19 patients. Liu Lei, Communist Party chief of the hospital, said the field hospital has 1,008 negative-pressure rooms and more than 200 intensive care beds. The hospital is responsible for the centralized treatment of Covid-19 patients in five nearby cities.

China's public health system is experiencing its biggest construction boom amid the pandemic, Liu said.