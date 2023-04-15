China's Korea envoy accuses US of 'using' tensions

PARIS - China’s ambassador for the Korean peninsula on Friday accused the US of “using” regional tensions to reinforce an anti-Beijing alliance, after weeks of mounting rhetoric and missile tests by Pyongyang.

“We are concerned about the US’ intention to use Korean peninsula issues as a tool for containing China,” Special Representative Liu Xiaoming told AFP in Paris following a tour of European capitals.

“It’s part of their Indo-Pacific strategy... to gang up allies, to strengthen their alliance with (South Korea) and Japan,” he added.

Tensions have been rising over recent weeks across the Korean peninsula, with the North carrying out a string of missile tests while the South and its US allies have run large-scale military drills.

China ally Pyongyang said on Friday it had successfully tested a solid-fuel ballistic missile, a technology offering a far less predictable nuclear launch capability.

In September 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the North’s status as a nuclear power was now “irreversible”.

“People focus on the launches and nuclear tests of the DPRK, but they ignore the reason why they are doing this is a lack of a mechanism, a security structure” to guarantee peace on the peninsula, said Chinese envoy Liu.

DPRK, or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is the official name of North Korea.

For their part, the US and Seoul point to Mr Kim’s order to his army earlier this year to step up preparations for “real war” as justification for their own drills.

China pushes for a “dual-track” approach to ending Pyongyang’s nuclear drive, saying world powers should offer relief from UN Security Council sanctions in exchange for concrete disarmament steps.

Mr Liu complained that North Korean gestures during the Trump administration had not been met with such action from Washington.

“The message sent to the DPRK is still pressure, sanctions, confrontation, so that made dialogue impossible,” he said, casting doubt on the “seriousness” of US commitment to denuclearisation.