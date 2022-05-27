China's Jilin reports Covid-19 cases in border areas, transmission source unclear

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Some border areas in China's northeastern province of Jilin reported domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections in which the source of transmission was not clear, a senior Chinese health official said on Friday (May 27).

Jilin's outbreak has shown a trend of spreading gradually from border areas to inland areas, and officials must closely monitor the risk of the virus being imported, Mr Lei Zhenglong, deputy head of the Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control at the National Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Jilin province borders both Russia and North Korea.