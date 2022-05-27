China's Jilin reports Covid-19 cases in border areas, transmission source unclear

Jilin's outbreak has shown a trend of spreading gradually from border areas to inland areas. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
25 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Some border areas in China's northeastern province of Jilin reported domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections in which the source of transmission was not clear, a senior Chinese health official said on Friday (May 27).

Jilin's outbreak has shown a trend of spreading gradually from border areas to inland areas, and officials must closely monitor the risk of the virus being imported, Mr Lei Zhenglong, deputy head of the Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control at the National Health Commission, told a news briefing.

Jilin province borders both Russia and North Korea.

More On This Topic
Capital of China's Jilin province apologises for food shortages due to Covid curbs
Chinese province of nearly 100 million to test for Covid-19 every 2 days
Related Stories
How often can you be infected with Covid-19?
Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate Covid-19 lockdown
How Australia saved thousands of lives while Covid-19 killed 1 million Americans
North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak: Govt refused offers of vaccines
These 2 years lost (or not): Looking back at how S'pore coped with Covid-19
WHO studies on whether Covid-19 has role in mysterious hepatitis in kids gain pace
What we know about rebound of Covid-19 symptoms in people who took Pfizer pills
Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid-19 checks
Are masks still needed? It depends on the setting
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top