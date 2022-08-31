China's Internet users reach 1.05b, each spending 29 hours online weekly

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China had some 1.05 billion Internet users as of June, with the ratio of Internet access coverage nationwide reaching 74.4 per cent, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Each user spends about 29.5 hours each week, with 99.6 per cent accessing the Internet via their mobile phones, said the report on China's Internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Centre.

By June, China saw 33.8 million Internet domain names registered and over 1.85 million 5G base stations deployed across the country.

With improved Internet service infrastructures, the coverage of Internet access in rural areas climbed to 58.8 per cent, up 1.2 per cent from December, according to the report.

As of June, the size of short-form video service users gained the most notable growth, growing by 28 million to 962 million from last December.

The number of users for instant messaging, online news and live-streaming services stood at 1.03 billion, 788 million and 716 million, respectively, said the report.