China's Hubei province to lower emergency coronavirus response level: Xinhua

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's central province of Hubei will lower its coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to second-highest level from Saturday (May 2), the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing a local official.

The virus was first detected in the province's capital Wuhan in late 2019.

Prevention and control measures will be adjusted following the downgrading of the emergency response level, Yang Yunyan, deputy governor of Hubei, said at a press conference.

No new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in Hubei on Thursday, the provincial health commission said on Friday.

This means that Hubei, the once hardest hit Chinese province, has had no new confirmed cases for 27 consecutive days since April 4.

This story is developing.

