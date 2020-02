BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, dismissed the provincial health commission's party boss Zhang Jin and director Liu Yingzi, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Wang Hesheng, a member of the provincial committee of the Communist Party in Hubei province who has served in the public health system for years, will take over their roles, CCTV reported.

Story is developing.