PLA's Hong Kong garrison chief warns that violent protests will not be tolerated

HONG KONG - The chief of China's military garrison in Hong Kong warned that violent clashes will not be tolerated and that the army is determined to protect China's sovereignty at a reception on Wednesday (July 31) where a video celebrating the 92nd anniversary of the Chinese military included footage of soldiers engaged in an anti-riot drill.

"Recently, there have been a series of violent incidents happening in Hong Kong," said Major-General Chen Daoxiang, the commander of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Hong Kong garrison, according to the South China Morning Post.

"This has damaged the prosperity and stability of the city, and challenged the rule of law and social order. The incidents have seriously threatened the life and safety of Hong Kong citizens, and violated the bottom line of 'one country, two systems'. This should not be tolerated and we express our strong condemnation," he said.

Maj-Gen Chen added that the garrison supports Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the police in maintaining law and order.

"We resolutely support the action to maintain Hong Kong's rule of law by the people who love the nation and the city, and we are determined to protect national sovereignty, security, stability and the prosperity of Hong Kong," he said.

The comments were the first time the garrison commander had spoken out about the Hong Kong protests since they erupted in March against a controversial extradition Bill. The Bill proposed the transfer of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong has no extradition agreement, including mainland China.

Maj-Gen Chen said the PLA would adhere to Hong Kong's mini-Constitution, the Basic Law, as well as to the Hong Kong garrison law and the direction of the Central Military Commission headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, reported SCMP.

Anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills are seen in the three-minute video released by the Hong Kong garrison on Wednesday, with tanks mobilised in some of the drills.

In the anti-riot segment, troops are seen marching with a red flag warning rioters to "stop charging, or we use force".

"All consequences are at your own risk," a solider yells.

There has been speculation over whether the PLA will become involved in quelling the increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong, which have shown no signs of ending despite the extradition Bill being suspended.