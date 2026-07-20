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China’s home-grown passenger jet to make first commercial international flight in August

The daily round-trip service will be operated by China’s flagship carrier Air China, connecting Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia.

BEIJING – The C919, China’s domestic developed narrow-body passenger jet, will operate its first scheduled international passenger service from August 2026 , marking a milestone in the aircraft’s expansion beyond the domestic market.

The daily round-trip service will be operated by China’s flagship carrier Air China, connecting Beijing and Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, from Aug 12 , according to the airline.

According to the schedule, outbound flight CA723 will depart Beijing Capital International Airport at 3pm and arrive at Ulaanbaatar’s Chinggis Khaan International Airport at 5.15pm local time. The return flight, CA724, will leave Ulaanbaatar at 6.30pm local time and arrive in Beijing at 8.35pm.

The Beijing-Ulaanbaatar route dates back to 1958 and is currently operated by Air China and MIAT Mongolian Airlines, Mongolia’s national carrier.

While the upcoming flight marks the C919’s international debut, the jet has already been deployed on regional services.

China Eastern Airlines launched the aircraft on scheduled flights between Shanghai and Hong Kong in January 2025, while Air China began regular C919 services between Beijing and Hong Kong in November. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK