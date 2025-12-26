China’s high-speed rail network passes 50,000km mark

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China’s rail network has expanded by around 32 per cent compared with 2020, state-owned China Railway said.

- China’s sprawling high-speed rail network passed 50,000km in total operating distance with the opening of a new line on Dec 26, state media reported.

The country has the world’s largest rail network – one-fifth longer than the circumference of the earth.

The trip begins in the city of Xi’an – home to China’s famed Terracotta Warriors – and ends in Yan’an to its north, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Both cities are in northern China’s Shaanxi province.

Some homes were demolished and displaced residents would receive 5,000 yuan (S$910) per household to relocate, local authorities said in 2020 when construction began.

The Xi’an-Yan’an line spans a total of 299km and the shortest trip takes 68 minutes, CCTV said.

The C9309 train runs at 350kmh, outpacing Japan’s Shinkansen, which has a top speed of 320kmh.

Beijing has also been financing railways in other Asian countries under its Belt and Road Initiative, which funds infrastructure projects globally, but a number of plans have been stalled or mired in controversy. AFP