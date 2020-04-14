China's Heilongjiang province bordering Russia reports 79 new imported coronavirus cases

Passengers wearing face masks push luggage carts at an airport in Heilongjiang province, on April 11, 2020.
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday (April 14).  

Of the total, 86 were imported, down from 98 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.  

China’s state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day’s imported cases were in the north-east province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.  

The number of total confirmed cases in China now stands at 82,249. 

Its death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,341, with no new deaths on April 13.

China’s north-eastern border with Russia has become a front line in the fight against a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic. 

Having largely stamped out domestic transmission of the disease, China has been slowly easing curbs on movement as it tries to get its economy back on track, but there are fears that a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of Covid-19.

 

