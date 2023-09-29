China’s gateway to North Korea waits in vain for border opening

DANDONG, China – Stranded North Korean workers and merchants who rely on cross-border trade see scant signs that the frontier with China will reopen soon, despite recent trips abroad by leader Kim Jong Un and the country’s athletes.

The bustling north-eastern Chinese city of Dandong has long offered a rare window into isolated North Korea and its trade with Beijing, its largest economic partner and benefactor.

But commerce ground to a halt in January 2020 when North Korea slammed its borders shut to insulate it from Covid-19 – marooning thousands of its citizens overseas.

Three years on, many still have not returned home.

In Dandong in September, diners at North Korean restaurants tucked into fresh seafood and nodded along to schmaltzy song-and-dance performances.

The entertainers – young women sent to work as waitresses before the pandemic – said they missed home but had not been told when they could return.

“Do you happen to know?” smiled a waitress at an eatery specialising in North Korean craft ale.

Two servers told AFP they had come on “internships”.

United Nations sanctions prohibit North Korean labourers from working overseas on the grounds that they generate funds for Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

But AFP journalists have identified at least 10 restaurants and hotels in three Chinese cities staffed by North Koreans since the start of 2023.

Western experts say such workers have virtually no control over their postings, endure miserable living and labour conditions, and have much of their wages confiscated by the North Korean state.

The diners in Dandong were forbidden from filming or photographing the performances.

Restaurant patrons included at least eight North Korean men, some with red badges bearing their leaders’ portraits pinned to their chests.

One replied in fluent English that he lived in Dandong, but shrugged and walked out when asked about the border reopening.