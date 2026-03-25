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China’s foreign minister urges early peace talks in call with Iranian counterpart

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart that talking is always better than fighting.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart that talking is always better than fighting.

PHOTO: AFP

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BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on March 24 on parties to seize all opportunities to start peace talks as soon as possible in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, according to a statement from Mr Wang’s ministry.

Talking is always better than fighting, Mr Wang told Mr Araqchi, adding that “all hotspot issues should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, not by using force”.

According to Iranian state media on March 25, Mr Araqchi had responded by saying: “Iran’s serious expectation from the member states of the Security Council, especially China and Russia, is to prevent the US from continuing to abuse the Council by taking a firm stance in condemning the aggression of the US and the Zionist regime (Israel).” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.