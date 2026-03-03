China’s foreign minister tells Israeli counterpart that attacks on Iran must end

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Wang Yi has spoken to his counterparts in Iran, Oman, France and Russia since the US and Israel started striking Iran. He has not yet spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

BEIJING - China opposes the military strikes launched by Israel and the US against Iran and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on March 3, according to his ministry.

“Force cannot truly solve problems; instead, it often creates new ones and leaves serious long-term consequences. The real value of military power lies not on the battlefield but in preventing war,” it quoted Mr Wang as telling Mr Saar in a call.

Explosions tore through Tehran and Beirut on March 3 and financial markets around the world tumbled at the prospect of a prolonged disruption to global energy supplies from the US-Israeli air war against Iran.

Mr Wang told Mr Saar that China believes in resolving international and regional issues through dialogue and negotiation and will continue to play a constructive role in easing the situation.

The March 3 call follows three calls the top Chinese diplomat held on March 2 with the foreign ministers of Iran, Oman and France, in which he urged Gulf countries to unite to oppose external interference.

Mr Wang also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 1 about the Iran crisis.