China’s foreign minister tells Israeli counterpart that attacks on Iran must end

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), at the media centre in Beijing, China October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Mr Wang Yi has spoken to his counterparts in Iran, Oman, France and Russia since the US and Israel started striking Iran. He has not yet spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

  • China opposes US-Israeli military strikes against Iran and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities, as stated by Wang Yi.
  • Explosions hit Tehran and Beirut on March 3, causing global financial markets to tumble amid energy supply fears.
  • Wang Yi held calls with multiple foreign ministers, urging dialogue, but has not spoken to US Secretary of State Rubio since the strikes.

BEIJING - China opposes the military strikes

launched by Israel and the US

against Iran and demands an immediate cessation of hostilities, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on March 3, according to his ministry.

“Force cannot truly solve problems; instead, it often creates new ones and leaves serious long-term consequences. The real value of military power lies not on the battlefield but in preventing war,” it quoted Mr Wang as telling Mr Saar in a call.

Explosions tore through Tehran and Beirut on March 3 and financial markets around the world tumbled at the prospect of a prolonged disruption to global energy supplies from the US-Israeli air war against Iran.

Mr Wang told Mr Saar that China believes in resolving international and regional issues through dialogue and negotiation and will continue to play a constructive role in easing the situation.

The March 3 call follows three calls the top Chinese diplomat held on March 2 with the foreign ministers of Iran, Oman and France, in which he urged Gulf countries to unite to oppose external interference.

Mr Wang also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 1 about the Iran crisis.

However, Mr Wang has not spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio since the launch of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among

a number of senior Iranian officials killed.

