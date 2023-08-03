China's foreign affairs ministry and US Pentagon discuss ties

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon’s top official for Asia spoke with an official from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, in a rare high-level conversation between senior US and Chinese national security officials.

“Assistant secretary Ratner and director Yang discussed US-PRC defence relations, as well as regional security issues,” a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

He was referring to Mr Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, and Mr Yang Tao, director-general of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs at China’s foreign affairs ministry.

“The assistant secretary also emphasised the department’s ongoing commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and the PRC,” the spokesman added. REUTERS