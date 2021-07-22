China's flood-stricken Henan braces for more rain as death toll rises

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - China's flood-stricken Henan province will be bracing for more heavy rain, just a day after a deluge sparked the evacuation of 165,000 people and left dozens dead.

Precipitation of as much as 66.8cm in some cities of the central Chinese region, as well as neighbouring Hebei surrounding Beijing, was reported on Wednesday (July 21) and is seen lasting till Thursday, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Zhengzhou, Henan's capital city of more than 10 million people, is reeling from the record rainstorm that brought a year's worth of precipitation in just three days.

Some 62cm of rain fell in Zhengzhou from last Saturday to Tuesday, almost the equivalent of the city's annual average of about 64cm.

At least 33 people have been killed, while eight others are missing, reported state-linked tabloid Global Times.

Video clips circulating on social media earlier showed subway passengers standing in chest-high water, cars being swept away as floodwater poured through streets, and children trapped in mud. At least 12 people died in the subway.

It typically takes days or even weeks to get a clearer picture of how devastating disasters of this nature have been on both human life and the economy. The latest figures from the Chinese government on Thursday morning estimated the financial loss from damaged crops at about 542 million yuan (S$114 million).

The State Council urged for more flood control and disaster relief measures as some regions still face heavy rainfall, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a Cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday earmarked 100 million yuan in disaster relief funds for Henan province.

Meanwhile, China's banking and insurance regulator told lenders to adjust financing policies in the flooded region and refrain from calling back loans to companies that halted their business due to the disaster. The body also encouraged banks to lower loan rates and service charges for affected merchants.

The Chinese government ordered the local authorities to immediately improve urban transit flood controls and emergency responses on Thursday.

The Ministry of Transport said the local authorities must immediately re-examine and rectify all hidden risks on rail transit.

"They must take emergency measures such as suspending trains, evacuating passengers and closing stations in... situations such as excessively intense storms," the ministry said.



Patients waiting at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University. PHOTO: REUTERS



Public scrutiny has also fallen on the timeliness of weather bulletins provided by local meteorological services.

The provincial weather bureau told state media it had issued a report warning of the coming torrential rains two days in advance.

Since Monday evening, meteorological departments from the provincial down to the county level have sent out 120 million text messages to mobile phone users warning them of the storms, the Henan weather bureau said.