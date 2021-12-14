China's first Omicron case is an overseas traveller to port city Tianjin

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The health authorities in northern China's port city of Tianjin have detected the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the country's mainland, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday (Dec 13).

The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on Dec 9, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in hospital.

The Tianjin Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday confirmed that it was an Omicron infection after genome sequencing of samples collected from the traveller, China Daily reported.

It is the first Omicron case reported on the Chinese mainland.