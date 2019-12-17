China's first domestically built aircraft carrier enters service

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP, XINHUA) - China's first domestically built aircraft carrier was delivered to the navy on Tuesday (Dec 17) at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, state media reported.

The arrival of the warship, which has been named Shandong, is the second aircraft carrier in the fleet. It was placed in active service on Tuesday at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

The ship marked a significant step in the country's military modernisation programme, adding major firepower to China's navy amid rival territorial claims in the South China Sea and tensions with Taiwan.

In 2012, China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, entered active service after being retrofitted and completing sea trials.