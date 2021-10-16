For Subscribers
News analysis
China's environmental leadership put to the test
As COP15 president, it faces big challenges to steer the world towards biodiversity pact
The clock is ticking. The world has until next April to come up with a plan to reverse biodiversity loss, perhaps the last chance to do so.
Nature is in peril as human actions lead to ever greater loss of biodiversity. Beyond a certain point, experts say, it will result in ecological collapse, triggering shortages of food, energy and materials.