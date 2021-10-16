News analysis

China's environmental leadership put to the test

As COP15 president, it faces big challenges to steer the world towards biodiversity pact

Danson Cheong China Correspondent In Beijing 
  • Published
    33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The clock is ticking. The world has until next April to come up with a plan to reverse biodiversity loss, perhaps the last chance to do so.

Nature is in peril as human actions lead to ever greater loss of biodiversity. Beyond a certain point, experts say, it will result in ecological collapse, triggering shortages of food, energy and materials.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2021, with the headline 'China's environmental leadership put to the test'. Subscribe
Topics: 