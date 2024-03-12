China’s emissions, efficiency targets under threat after falling short in 2023

SINGAPORE – China is falling short on key targets for tackling climate-warming emissions, and analysts said Beijing’s credibility in global climate talks could be at risk unless it redoubles its efforts to get back on track.

The Chinese government has rarely missed targets in the past. But now, driven primarily by energy security concerns, it has shown little political will to address the emissions gap, analysts said.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a planning agency, promised last week to “redouble efforts in energy conservation and carbon reduction” in 2024, after it “fell short of expectations” in 2023.

Analysts say it is well behind on its goal to slash energy intensity by 13.5 per cent and carbon intensity by 18 per cent between 2021 and 2025.

The intensity rates – measuring how much energy is consumed and how much carbon dioxide emitted per unit of economic growth – are a key part of the country’s pledge to bring emissions to a peak before 2030 and to net-zero by 2060.

Keeping its targets within reach would require “concerted efforts across all sectors to bridge the gap”, said Mr Jom Madan, senior research analyst with consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

But the planning commission set targets for 2024 that fall far short of what is needed. For energy intensity, the commission mandated only a 2.5 per cent reduction. It set no new target for carbon intensity, and made no new moves to curb the use of coal – the most polluting fossil fuel.

Mr Madan predicted that China might “come close... but not quite achieve its targets” on energy efficiency. If the country misses its 2025 targets, it could raise doubts worldwide about its ability to rein in emissions.

The country also risks a “serious loss of diplomatic credibility”, said lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

“China has long emphasised its ability to implement the country’s commitments, while criticising others for setting lofty targets,” he said.

The NDRC did not respond to a request for comment.

As the world’s biggest carbon polluter and second-largest economy, China has faced growing international pressure to show more climate ambition. It has resisted, arguing that it is already doing more than most fast-developing countries.

China’s rising emissions account for 35 per cent of the world’s annual total.

On a per capita basis, the emissions level is 15 per cent higher per capita than the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development average, the International Energy Agency said last week.

To meet its goals, Beijing should focus on efficiency improvements in industry and construction, and offer more financial support for companies to replace or retrofit outdated facilities, Mr Madan said.

Expanding the carbon market would also help, he added.