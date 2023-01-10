China's embassy in South Korea stops issue of short-term visas

BEIJING - The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against countries imposing Covid-19 curbs on travellers from China.

The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South Korea’s “discriminatory entry restrictions” against China, it said on its official WeChat account.

A Chinese embassy official confirmed the new measures.

The announcement comes a day after Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concern about the restrictions in a telephone call with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin, according to China’s foreign ministry.

Following the announcement, a South Korean foreign ministry spokesman said: “Our government’s enhanced quarantine measures on travellers from China are based on scientific and objective evidence.”

“We have been transparently exchanging related information with the international community, and have also been communicating with the Chinese side.”

South Korea began requiring travellers from China to undergo a PCR test upon arrival from last week, joining a growing list of countries imposing border restrictions amid concern over infections following China’s decision to end its zero-Covid policies.

Effective Thursday, arrivals are also required to provide a negative PCR result, taken within 48 hours of the beginning of the journey to South Korea, or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours, while short-term visa issuance has been suspended for Chinese nationals until the end of the month.

Last week, South Korean police tracked down a Chinese man who went missing while awaiting quarantine after having tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.

The incident raised concern about the spread of the virus from China after Beijing abruptly abandoned its tough zero-Covid policy and opened its borders despite widespread domestic infections.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country’s border measures should focus strictly on the safety of its citizens. REUTERS