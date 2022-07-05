China's elderly resisting vaccines despite lockdown pain: Report

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - There's been one consistent silver lining to Covid-19 outbreaks: They trigger a surge in vaccinations that provide protection against severe infections in the future.

China's elderly are an exception.

Take Shanghai. After the financial hub emerged from a bruising two-month lockdown and vaccination clinics reopened, the number of fully immunised people aged 60 or above increased just one percentage point to 63 per cent in mid-June, despite hundreds of deaths.

By July 4, authorities said they had persuaded 70 per cent to get at least a first dose. But scores of older people remain unmoved, like 62-year-old Mr Rong, a diabetic retiree for whom the government's position was far less convincing than conversations with friends, many of whom are unvaccinated.

Cash rewards offered by his local residential community, a grassroots governing body that helps enforce Covid-19 curbs and urges immunisation, didn't move Mr Rong, who refused to provide his full name for privacy concerns.

"I'm worried I could just drop dead after getting the vaccine," he said.

The low rates make it difficult to fully relax the country's rules around mass testing, lockdowns and travel curbs that simultaneously protects the population, while leaving the economy at a constant risk of disruption.

"This will hold them back from reopening the economy, because they will always worry this group isn't properly protected," said associate professor Chen Xi who specialises in ageing and public health at Yale University.

IOn the surface, China's vaccination rate is world-leading: nearly 90 per cent of its 1.4 billion people are fully immunised.

More than half have received boosters. Even among those over age 60, the rate is above 80 per cent. But it starts to drop sharply with age.

A little over half of those aged over 80, the most vulnerable group, were fully vaccinated as of March. The government hasn't updated the figure since then.

Older people's vaccine hesitancy is leading to stagnation of the overall inoculation rate. Among the entire population, 89.41 per cent were vaccinated as of June 27, little changed from a week earlier and up only slightly from 87.85 per cent on March 17.

Among those age 60 and older, the number was essentially flat at just over 83 per cent. Senior health officials have said their containment-at-all-costs approach is intended to avoid the mass deaths that all countries have seen, particularly among the elderly as reopening is underway, by providing more time for vaccination.

But the lack of recent progress is raising the question of how - and when - China will be able to exit from the Covid Zero strategy.