China's defence ministry says US undermining global strategic stability

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's said on Wednesday (July 24) the United States is undermining global strategic stability by expanding defence spending and selling arms to Taiwan.

China's defence ministry made the comments in a white paper.

It said issues regarding Taiwan were becoming more acute and what it described as Taiwan independence separatist forces remained the gravest immediate threat to peace and stability in Taiwan Strait.

The US State Department has approved a possible US$2.2 billion (S$3 billion) in arms sales to Taiwan.

The ministry said China made no promise to renounce the use of force in Taiwan Strait if necessary.