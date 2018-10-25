China's defence minister vows never to cede any territory, including Taiwan

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will never give up an inch of its territory, including the self-ruled island of Taiwan that it claims as its own, or in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, the country's defence minister said on Thursday (Oct 25).

General Wei Fenghe made the remarks at the opening of the Xiangshan Forum, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

“Taiwan is China’s core interest,” Gen Wei said. “On these issues, it’s extremely dangerous to challenge China’s bottom line repeatedly. If anyone tries to separate Taiwan from China, China’s military will take action at all costs.”

United States Defence Secretary James Mattis told his Chinese counterpart last week that the world's two largest economies needed to deepen high-level ties so as to navigate tension and rein in the risk of inadvertent conflict.

This story is developing.