News analysis
China's curbs on coal the right move, but harder to do so at home
China's move to stop funding coal-fired power projects overseas is one in the right direction, but experts say the reality is far more complex as the country has to strike a balance between meeting climate change goals and developing its economy.
As China positions itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change, it has made a series of ambitious announcements, including reaching peak carbon output by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.
