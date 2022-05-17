China's CPPCC starts meeting on digital economy: State media

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's top political consultative body has begun discussions on how to promote the development of the digital economy, state media reported on Tuesday (May 17).

The CPPCC Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), did not identify any companies attending, but said members had gathered material for discussion by talking to many experts, company representatives and scholars.

The talks are being closely watched by investors hopeful for clearer signals that the worst is over in a multi-pronged crackdown regulators have waged against the once-freewheeling tech sector since late 2020.

Media outlets including Reuters reported late last month that China's top leaders would hold a symposium in May with a number of Internet companies, that would be chaired by top leader Xi Jinping.

The CPPCC Daily did not report if Xi was attending this week's meeting.

On Monday, the Nikkei newspaper reported that senior Chinese officials were due to meet leading technology executives at the meeting convened by the CPPCC on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the event.