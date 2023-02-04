China's Covid-19 testing booths get second life as libraries and food stalls

BEIJING – Tens of thousands of PCR testing booths are littered across China, with many residents just a 15-minute walk away from a swabbing point. Now that Covid Zero has abruptly ended, cities are left with the problem of what to do with them.

Some have been retracted by operators, consigned to the scrap heap or listed on second-hand online marketplaces for resale. Others have become eyesores abandoned on the streets, battered by the elements. But some local governments and communities are coming together to creatively reconfigure these unwanted relics into new landmarks.

As infections surged in December after China’s Covid Zero U-turn, cities from Shenzhen to Changsha transformed testing booths into fever clinics and medicine distribution sites to reduce pressure at overwhelmed hospitals. At these booths, sick residents could get a diagnosis and use their state medical insurance to buy drugs near their apartments.

The testing build-out cost around 200 billion yuan (S$39 billion) to set up – about equal to the gross domestic product of Estonia, according to calculations from Goldman Sachs. The immense expense of Covid Zero controls, alongside a slowing economy, has led to a ballooning debt burden for municipalities. Repurposing that infrastructure could help them recoup at least some of the costs.

Suzhou, a city 100km west of Shanghai, has gone further to reanimate these booths than anywhere else. The local government offered around 30 empty kiosks for free to entrepreneurs to convert into food and souvenir stalls as part of a Chinese New Year market, selling specialty produce and local snacks. The booths will continue to be available for merchant use to bolster consumption and tourism efforts, the district’s officials told Chinese media.

Elsewhere in Suzhou, booths have been transformed into libraries for residents to read and donate books. Others have become rest stations for sanitation workers and cleaners, offering microwaves and hot water.

A few have even become mini fire stations stored with safety equipment. Outside the city’s rail station, officials from the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau have converted a row of testing booths into employment help centers for migrant workers.

The change is dramatic, considering that as recent as early December residents still lined up in the hundreds to have their throats swabbed by so-called “big whites”, the ubiquitous white-clad enforcers of Covid-19 rules.

Green QR codes reflecting negative results within 48 hours were needed to get around most places. Positive tests usually meant the person would be dragged off to a quarantine facility.

“I’ve seen some of the empty booths idling around. It brings back bad memories,” said Ms Janice Qu, a housewife in her 40s in Shanghai. “I like the idea of giving them a makeover. There could be some nice business opportunities.”

China isn’t the only country that has seen its cities and streetscapes transformed by Covid-19, but the sheer scale and duration of the community disruption there is virtually unparalleled.

During the Covid Zero years, spread of the virus was minimal but the social and economic disruption from lockdowns cost livelihoods and lives. Then when the hasty reopening happened and infection raced through the population, millions are believed to have died, though government data have not offered a full accounting.