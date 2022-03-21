China's Covid-19 response calibration

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - As China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 faces its stiffest test in the two-year-old pandemic, policymakers are moving to recalibrate the strategy to better protect the world's largest population while balancing the costs.

The nationwide daily case count soared sharply since the beginning of March as the highly transmissible omicron variant surged across China. New infections exceeded 5,000 March 14, the highest since the pandemic erupted in Wuhan in late 2019. As of March 17, 25,000 Covid cases were logged in the current upsurge.

From the small border city of Huichun in northeast Jilin province to southern metropolis Shenzhen to Shanghai on the central coast, clusters of infections have flared up, prompting local authorities to reimpose drastic virus controls such as mobility restrictions and community lockdowns.

The resurgence, mainly caused by the stealthy BA.2 subvariant of omicron, is posing fresh tests for China's two-year-old dynamic Zero-Covid toolbox of massive testing, rapid contact tracing and strict quarantines as the virus becomes increasingly hard to track because of its milder symptoms. The BA.2 subvariant has dominated outbreaks in many parts of the world that are experiencing rebounds of Covid-19.

While many countries have been trying to coexist with the virus, Chinese officials have vowed to stick with its Zero-Covid strategy to bring the pandemic under control as soon as possible, reflecting China's huge population and under-resourced hospital system.

"Given the size of China's population, even the low fatality rates reported overseas could mean millions of deaths," said a former official of the National Health Commission (NHC). The country's virus control strategy must be redoubled on the basis of scientific evidence, the official said.

Regulators have moved to fine-tune policies to make the virus control strategy better fit the new normality. The NHC last week revised its Covid-19 response protocol with major changes to diagnostic criteria, treatments and quarantine requirements. The revision, the ninth since the pandemic started, was made to address rising omicron outbreaks and indicates a step toward more-relaxed virus controls, experts said.

At a meeting Thursday (March 17), President Xi Jinping called for improved measures to maximize effectiveness in controlling the outbreak at the lowest cost while minimizing the impact on economic and social development. In the third year of the pandemic, it is time for China to calibrate and set forth future plans to combat the virus with greater precision, experts said.

"What we need most at the moment is epidemiological risk assessment," said Wang Guangfa, director of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Peking University First Hospital. "Under different strategies, how many patients will there be?" Wang said. "How quickly can the patients be discharged? Can the medical system bear it? With a comprehensive evaluation, we can have a clearer idea for the next step."

Rebounding outbreaks

Despite sporadic flare-ups, China has kept the coronavirus at bay since 2020. But this resurgence looks different. On Friday, two Covid-19 deaths were reported in Jilin, the first fatalities in more than a year.

The northeast rustbelt province is one of the worst-hit areas in the outbreak. Since the first positive case was detected Feb 28 in Huichun, the virus has spread throughout the province and beyond. As of March 17, Jilin recorded 14,000 infections among its 24 million residents, more than half of the nationwide tally in the latest outbreak.

A thousand kilometers away from Jilin, Laixi city in Shandong province on the eastern coast detected a new infection March 4 in a middle school. Although restrictions were soon deployed, the virus quickly spread among students and communities. In 10 days since the first cases, 692 infections were confirmed in the city.

Around the same time, a resurgence escalated in Shanghai, China's largest city and a global financial hub, after the virus sneaked out of a hotel designated for inbound travelers in quarantine. Further to the south, the technology center Shenzhen also had a spike of cases in early March after weeks of tough battles to keep the virus from seeping across the border with Hong Kong, which has been fighting its worst outbreak since February.

In less than three weeks since March 1, 27 of China's 31 provinces have reported new flare-ups. The case tally reached 25,420 March 17, nearly 30 per cent of the number of cases reported by the end of 2020 after the pandemic broke out in Wuhan.

The latest infection spike in China has mainly been driven by the BA.2 and BA.1.1 subvariants of omicron. Both are known for high infectiousness, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC). The variants have also caused major Covid rebounds in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and other countries.