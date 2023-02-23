China's Covid-19 epidemic has basically ended: Health authorities

BEIJING - Health authorities in China said on Thursday that the country’s Covid-19 epidemic has “basically” ended.

However, they added that it is not completely over, as it found seven imported cases of the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant since Jan 8.

Officials, speaking at a news event with several departments attending, said China’s “major decisive victory” over Covid-19 has set an example for populous nations in prevention and control.

Last week, China’s top leaders declared a “decisive victory” over Covid-19.

They claimed the world’s lowest fatality rate.

Experts have, however, questioned data as the virus surged across the country recently after largely being kept at bay for three years.

The country strengthened its healthcare system in anticipation of the virus spreading to rural areas.

Officials said at the press briefing on Thursday that the number of critical care beds had expanded to 404,000 from 198,000.

Health officials and experts were also monitoring the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of Omicron for months.

On Jan 4, data showed no new variant was found in the country.

Officials said on Thursday that one local case of the variant was linked with an imported case on Feb 3. REUTERS