News analysis
China's coast guard law could jolt region into action, experts say
Nations in the South China Sea may beef up their own coast guards and build alliances with extra-regional players
When China introduced the coast guard law on Jan 22, which includes the right of its coast guard to board and fire upon foreign vessels, a backlash ensued from its neighbours in the East and South China Seas, and their allies.
The Philippines called it a "verbal threat of war", while US State Department spokesman Ned Price said it "may escalate ongoing territorial and maritime disputes", and Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi denounced the law as "absolutely unacceptable".
