Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

News analysis

China’s climate balancing act: Mixed signals over coal undercut clean energy drive

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A man works near a coal power plant at Zhangjiakou in China's northern Hebei province in this November 2021 file picture. PHOTO: AFP

China is the world’s largest emitter of the carbon dioxide, accounting for almost a third of global emissions.

PHOTO: AFP

avatar-alt

Kok Yufeng

Follow topic:
  • China's carbon emissions are projected to remain stable in 2025 due to a clean energy boom, but a slowdown in record solar and wind installations has raised near-term concerns.
  • Beijing is unlikely to meet its 14th Five-Year Plan target of reducing carbon intensity by 18 per cent by 2025, signalling a need for deeper and faster emissions cuts.
  • Despite progress, new coal capacity additions and rising emissions from the chemicals sector pose challenges to decarbonisation.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – China’s overall carbon emissions in 2025 are set to remain stable for the second year running, driven by an unprecedented clean energy boom, new research has found.

But signs of a slowdown in the installation of new solar and wind power capacity, coupled with the continued addition of coal-fired plants, have cast doubts about whether Beijing will keep its decarbonisation push on track.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.