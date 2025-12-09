China is the world’s largest emitter of the carbon dioxide, accounting for almost a third of global emissions.

SINGAPORE – China’s overall carbon emissions in 2025 are set to remain stable for the second year running, driven by an unprecedented clean energy boom, new research has found.

But signs of a slowdown in the installation of new solar and wind power capacity, coupled with the continued addition of coal-fired plants, have cast doubts about whether Beijing will keep its decarbonisation push on track.