For subscribers
News analysis
China’s climate balancing act: Mixed signals over coal undercut clean energy drive
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
- China's carbon emissions are projected to remain stable in 2025 due to a clean energy boom, but a slowdown in record solar and wind installations has raised near-term concerns.
- Beijing is unlikely to meet its 14th Five-Year Plan target of reducing carbon intensity by 18 per cent by 2025, signalling a need for deeper and faster emissions cuts.
- Despite progress, new coal capacity additions and rising emissions from the chemicals sector pose challenges to decarbonisation.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – China’s overall carbon emissions in 2025 are set to remain stable for the second year running, driven by an unprecedented clean energy boom, new research has found.
But signs of a slowdown in the installation of new solar and wind power capacity, coupled with the continued addition of coal-fired plants, have cast doubts about whether Beijing will keep its decarbonisation push on track.