China's central bank accepts Ant's application for financial holding company, sources say

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China's central bank has accepted Ant Group's application to set up a financial holding company, three people with knowledge of the matter said, a key step in finishing a year-long revamp of billionaire Jack Ma's fintech business and reviving its stock market debut.

The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) expected approval of the plan is the latest sign that Ant, a tech giant with financial businesses stretching from payments to wealth management, is poised to emerge from a regulatory crackdown.

The PBOC this month accepted Ant's application, the sources told Reuters, amid investor hopes that Chinese regulators are easing a crackdown on private enterprises that started in late 2020, as growth slows in the world's second-largest economy due to Covid-19 curbs.

Although Ant has been working with financial regulators for months on a broad revamp, the central bank's agreeing to review the application signals the company could get its long-awaited licence soon, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to confidentiality constraints.

Chinese authorities abruptly pulled the plug on Ant's IPO, set to raise US$37 billion (S$51 billion) in the world's biggest listing, in November 2020, soon after Mr Ma gave a speech accusing financial watchdogs of stifling innovation.

Cracking down on Mr Ma's business empire, the authorities put Ant, whose businesses span payment processing, consumer lending to insurance products distribution, under the revamp.

As part of that overhaul, the PBOC in December 2020 told Reuters in a statement that Ant was drafting a plan to set up a financial holding firm, and that Ant should ensure that all its financial operations were placed under regulatory supervision.

Ant had been valued as a tech firm for its IPO, but the forced change to a financial holding company will make it subject to capital requirements and regulations similar to those for banks.

Reuters reported last week that China's central leadership had given Ant, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding, a tentative green light to revive its IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Aiming to file a preliminary prospectus for the share offering as early as next month, Ant is awaiting final feedback from financial regulators, especially the PBOC, on the set-up of the financial holding firm, one source said.

To formally revive its mega-listing, Ant has to secure the key financial holding licence and complete its restructuring, the sources said.

The scuttled IPO marked the start of the crackdown that hit China's technology giants and was quickly extended to other sectors, including property and private education, wiping billions off market values and triggering layoffs at some firms.

Beijing, however, has softened its stance in the last few months.

Vice-Premier Liu He told tech executives last month the government supported the development of the sector.