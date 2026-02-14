China’s ByteDance releases Doubao 2.0 AI model for ‘agent era’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Doubao 2.0 is positioned for the “agent era”, where AI models are expected to execute complex real-world tasks rather than only answer questions.

- China’s ByteDance has rolled out its Doubao 2.0 model, an upgrade of the country’s most widely used artificial intelligence (AI) app, the company said on Feb 14 .

ByteDance is one of several Chinese firms hoping to generate overseas and domestic buzz around its new AI models during the Chinese New Year holiday, which starts on Feb 15 , when hundreds of millions of Chinese partake in family gatherings in their home towns.

The company, like rival Alibaba, was caught off guard by DeepSeek’s meteoric rise to global fame during the Spring Festival in 2025 , when Silicon Valley and investors worldwide were shocked by how a Chinese firm had come up with a model comparable to OpenAI’s best but developed at seemingly a fraction of the cost.

The release of Doubao 2.0, ahead of a highly anticipated new DeepSeek model, is likely aimed at preventing such a scenario from repeating itself.

A video-generation AI model that ByteDance released on Feb 12 , Seedance 2.0, has already drawn comparisons with DeepSeek’s success in 2025 after going viral on Chinese social media and drawing praise overseas on platforms like X, including from its owner Elon Musk.

The model’s pro version includes complex reasoning and multi-step task execution capabilities that match OpenAI’s GPT 5.2 and Google’s Gemini 3 Pro, while reducing usage costs by roughly an order of magnitude, according to the company.

“This cost advantage will become even more crucial as real-world, complex tasks involve large-scale inference and multi-step generation that will expend a huge amount of tokens,” ByteDance said, referring to the unit of data processed by an AI model.

Doubao leads all AI chatbot apps in China with 155 million weekly active users, with DeepSeek second at 81.6 million, according to information provider QuestMobile’s most recent data, published in late December.

But Doubao 2.0‘s release could help ByteDance fend off recent pressure from domestic competitors.

Alibaba on Feb 6 announced it was spending three billion yuan (S$548 million) on a coupon giveaway campaign to attract more users to its Qwen AI app, allowing them to use the incentives to purchase food and drink directly in the chatbot.

This led daily active users on Qwen to skyrocket from seven million to 58 million, just 23 million shy of Doubao’s figures on the same day, according to QuestMobile. REUTERS